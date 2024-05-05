St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
New Italian restaurant coming to heritage church building at Cronulla

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 5 2024 - 12:16pm, first published 10:49am
Cristiano Patacca (executive chef), left, and Matteo Margiotta and his wife Nerina. Picture by John Veage
A new Italian restaurant is coming to the former Methodist Church which has operated for the last nine years as 1908 Cronulla.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

