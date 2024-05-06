Non-profits urged to apply for grants funding

Applications have opened for the annual round of community grants offered by IMB Bank Community Foundation.
Non-profit community groups are invited to apply to share in a pool of $700,000 to support grassroots, community-led projects.
The 2024 grants program celebrates 25 years of support this year. In 2024, IMB will prioritise projects across six key themes: social, environmental, cultural, educational, community development, and community connection.
IMB Bank Chief Executive Robert Ryan says it is dedicated to building better and brighter communities. "IMB has been giving back to our local communities for over 140 years, and our Community Foundation stands as a pillar of positive change," he said.
"We know this year that a lot of people are doing it tough, and our community groups and charity organisations are never more important during times like this, when cost-of-living pressures are heightened. Unfortunately, some organisations are finding it harder than ever to raise the funds they need to support their communities with vital programs, facilities, and resources.
"That's why we are maintaining our investment to support our communities and those under significant pressure this year, with $700,000 in grant funding available to support the local heroes who commit their time, energy, and expertise to make our communities more empowered, connected, inclusive and sustainable.
The Foundation funds a variety of initiatives each year, including projects that help vulnerable people who may be suffering from mental health challenges driven by cost-of-living pressures, struggling to afford essential services, or cutting back on activities or expenses important for physical and mental well-being.
Applications close June 14.
