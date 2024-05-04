Sydney Airport's annual lost property auction kicks-off

Sydney Airport's popular annual Lost Property Auction for charity has kicked off today, with more than 2,500 unclaimed items up for grabs.
All the money raised in the auction will be donated to the Harding Miller Education Foundation, which awards four-year scholarships to high school girls with high academic potential who are experiencing disadvantage.
Josh Clements, Sydney Airport General Manager of Corporate Affairs, said "Our lost property auction is one of our most important charity events and with $1.6m raised since 2013 it's clear the public love nabbing a bargain in support of a worthy cause.
"There's something for everyone with plenty of great tech, clothing, accessories and beauty products as well as a host of unique items like a massage table, an electric scooter, a leaf blower and a quintessential Aussie favourite, a jaffle maker.
"It's great to see these unclaimed items find new homes while also supporting a charity that's offering comprehensive scholarships to help level the playing field for high school girls facing disadvantage."
Cara Varian, Harding Miller Education Foundation executive chairperson, said, "We tell our young students that the sky's the limit, so it's a thrill to be chosen by Sydney Airport to be this year's auction beneficiary. We will be using all the money raised to support high potential high school girls in the suburbs surrounding the airport who are experiencing disadvantage with life-changing scholarships.
"Educating girls is a powerful way to break the vicious cycle of poverty and inequality because we know that for every additional year of education, a woman will increase her income by up to 25 per cent."
The 2024 Sydney Airport Lost Property Auction for charity includes:
Theodore Bruce Auctioneers director, Casi Prischl, said: "The Sydney Airport Lost Property Auction is one of our most popular events with bidders from across the country getting involved."
"There are lots of hot items up for grabs this year, including laptops, headphones, tablets, bottles of brand-new perfume and some beautiful pieces of jewellery.
"Opening bids start at just $10, which means shoppers have a chance to grab a great deal while also supporting an impactful charity."
With millions of passengers passing through Sydney Airport every month, unfortunately things do get left behind, which is why there's a dedicated team working hard to reunite lost property with travellers.
Last year, Sydney Airport reunited more than 5,000 lost items with passengers but what remains unclaimed gets donated to local charities or repurposed through the Lost Property Auction.
Auction Details
. Tech & Gaming | Saturday 4 May to Saturday 11 May, closing at 10am
. Sunglasses, Bags, Scarves & Accessories | Saturday 4 May to Saturday 11 May, closing at 2pm
. Jewellery & Watches | Saturday 4 May to Sunday 12 May, closing at 10am
. Clothing | Saturday 4 May to Sunday 12 May, closing at 2pm
. Beauty, Alcohol, Home | Saturday 4 May to Sunday 12 May, closing at 4pm
Items can be posted out at charge or picked up by appointment from 118 Coruna Lane, Stanmore, NSW 2
