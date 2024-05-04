St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Sydney Airport's annual lost property auction kicks-off

May 4 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sydney Airport's popular annual Lost Property Auction for charity has kicked off today, with more than 2,500 unclaimed items up for grabs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.