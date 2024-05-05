St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George FC open new home ground

By John Veage
May 6 2024 - 7:30am
The first game on the new Barton Park turf was a League One Women's Match- St George FC v Sutherland Shire FA-Saints demolishing the visitors 6-0. Picture John Veage
The home team St George Saints defeated former NSL rivals Sydney Olympic 2-1 at the newly refurbished Barton Park .Picture John Veage
It was a celebration on all fronts as St George Saints defeated former NSL rivals Sydney Olympic 2-1 at the newly refurbished Barton Park facility on Saturday evening.

