St George FC open new home ground

It was a celebration on all fronts as St George Saints defeated former NSL rivals Sydney Olympic 2-1 at the newly refurbished Barton Park facility on Saturday evening.
The venue and the teams were a blast from the past in what was a grand opening day for Football NSW, Bayside Council and St George FC. Barton Park celebrated as it hosted its first game since the once historic St George Stadium was demolished.
And amongst the festivities there was a great game of football that ended with St George FC defeating Olympic 2-1 after the visitors took the lead towards the end of the first half through Michael Vakis before St George struck back in the second half with a Peter Grozos penalty and a late Evangelo Souris winner.
The encounter was truly fitting of the occasion between two teams that have written their own pages in the history of Australian football - St George FC back at the spiritual home and Sydney Olympic also in many ways home, as the old St George Stadium was once their venue too.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.