Mayoral Minute with Sam Elmir: Domestic Violence Vigil in Georges River

Last week myself, my fellow Councillors, attended the Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil. Council and the St George Domestic Violence Committee host the Vigil each year to mark National Domestic Violence Remembrance Day.
The event is an opportunity for members of the Georges River community to remember victims of domestic and family violence. We were fortunate to have Aunty Barb Simms, The Hon Linda Burney MP, The Hon Jodie Harrison MP, St George Police Area Command Crimes Manager, Detective Inspector Rodney Pistola, Women's Safety Commissioner, Dr Hannah Tonkin, Natalia Esdaile-Watts representing The Hon David Coleman MP, Bayside Clr Liz Barlow and Member for Oatley, Mr Mark Coure MP among our special guests.
Last week also saw the Prime Minister declaring domestic violence (DV) a national crisis and a funding commitment of almost a billion dollars.
Over the years, Georges River Council has been dedicated to raising awareness and educating our community on the issues around domestic and family violence.
With the St George Domestic Violence Committee, Council has developed multiple initiatives to support victims of DV. Council and the St George Domestic Violence Committee developed a pocket guide to educate our community on coercive control.
This type of behaviour can be hard to identify, and many find it hard to escape these kinds of relationships.
This guide helps people to understand what signs to look out for, and importantly, we translated the guide into the most spoken languages in the Georges River area.
Council opened the first women's crisis accommodation in the St George area in 2020.
The Crisis Centre provides a supportive space for women and children affected by domestic violence.
Emergency financial assistance, accommodation, and food relief are also available locally through St George and Sutherland Homeless Help.
Our No Domestic Violence walk for advocacy has an important element of sharing the message with school children.
Council has funded the delivery of Love Bites - Respectful Relationships Facilitator Training for the local youth sector.
We have also launched the inaugural Brainstorm Productions theatre performances, with a focus on respectful relationships, across a number of schools.
To support our community groups to potentially address some of the underlying social issues, Council provided $22,405.00 in grants to programs like Georges River Life Care Community Relief Project, The Family Co. Healing Connections, and Mentoring Men Ltd Connecting Men - Reaching Out and Speaking Up.
We all want Georges River to be a safe community. We all have a part to play in addressing our domestic violence national crisis.
If you or someone you know is experiencing any form of abuse, please reach out for support. You can make a report to the Police, or contact one of the below confidential services:
