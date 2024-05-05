Bail law reform promised in $230mil package to address domestic violence

The state government will provide $230 million over four years on an emergency package of measures to combat domestic violence and support victims.
The package includes $45 million to improve bail laws and justice system responses, and follows a community outcry after the alleged murder of 28-year-old mother Molly Ticehurst by her former partner.
The details of the bail law reform have not yet been released.
"In the coming weeks we will confirm and announce the details of $45 million to improve bail laws and justice system responses, ensuring we are reviewing domestic violence supports and systems from every angle," Attorney-General Michael Daley said.
"NSW needs a coordinated approach across multiple fronts to disrupt domestic violence - that is what this suite of funding initiatives is designed to achieve."
The State Opposition will seek its own bail law legislation to parliament this week.
Opposition Leader Mark Speakman said on Sunday the private member's bill included expanding the use of electronic monitoring devices, expanding he grounds for stopping the release of alleged offenders pending review of the decision to grant the person bail and removing the power for registrars to determine bail for serious personal violence charges where bail is opposed.
The government package was announced on Monday by Premier Chris Minns, Mr Daley and other ministers with relevant responsibilities.
The measures include:
Crisis Response
Improving the Justice System for Victims
Early Intervention
Primary Prevention
Strengthening the Sector
Research
If you or someone you know is affected by domestic, family or sexual violence, please call the toll-free number 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for support on 1800RESPECT or visit 1800respect.org.au.
