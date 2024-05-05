St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Derby loss hurts

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated May 6 2024 - 1:50pm, first published 7:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons centre Jack Bird celebrated his 150th NRL appearance at the ground where he first started 10 years ago. Picture John Veage
Dragons centre Jack Bird celebrated his 150th NRL appearance at the ground where he first started 10 years ago. Picture John Veage

Cronulla have now won their past eight derby clashes after grinding out a 20-10 Round 9 victory over the Dragons at PointsBet Stadium on Sunday, a win that saw the Sharks remain on top of the NRL ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.