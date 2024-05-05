Bali excursion was a cultural delight for these students

Woolooware High School students met students of Denpasar Senior High School during the recent school holidays, when they went on an overseas excursion to Bali, Indonesia.
A group of 22 students and four teachers were there for nine days, to hone in on their Indonesian language skills.
Woolooware High students are frequent visitors to Indonesia and Malaysia. The school's Bahasa Indonesia program is an important part of its curriculum. In 2023, student Dante Ten Brinke placed fourth in NSW for HSC in Indonesian, and the school has also had previous success at state level.
The group visited temples and other local attractions in Ubud and Sanur, spent time in Indonesian language classes to improve their fluency, and had first-hand experience seeing what a typical classroom in Denpasar is like. Students made new friendships at a senior school, learnt traditional Balinese dances and had a go at playing instruments in the Gamelan orchestra.
