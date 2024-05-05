Sharks surge on

With Dragons mentor Shane Flanagan returning to Shark Park for the first time as opposition coach, the Red V were up for the contest, leading 10-6 at half-time, however as the tide went out they couldn't match Cronulla's class who have won their past eight derby clashes.
The top-of-the-table Sharks ground out a 20-10 victory over their arch-rivals at a soggy PointsBet Stadium.
Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards joined Sharks' Nicho Hynes atop the Dally M leaderboard but Hynes still picked up some points behind his courageous captain Cameron McInnes who is surely making the Dragons regret letting him go.
McInnes remains focused on giving his Cronulla teammates the best opportunity to earn a start in the Origin arena.
"I just really want this club to be doing well now and I want my brothers in this team to get those accolades," McInnes told NRL.com.
"I would be lying if I said I didn't want to be a part of it but I've matured a lot and I realise that all you can do is your job for your team."
It was also the Cronulla Sharks first Mental Fitness Round in collaboration with Gotcha4Life and Nicho Hynes with the goal to amplify the significance of building one's mental and emotional strength, showing vulnerability and supporting family and friends.
Hynes said it is a perfect way to get the message out.
"We have to speak about what's going on in our mind - it's a tough topic but its not a tough thing to talk about."
The Dragons took a 10-6 lead into the break but the Sharks were always in striking distance with fan favourite Tom Hazelton finally powering over defenders from close range to give Cronulla the win.
Hazelton has scored three tries in his last three games and ruined Jack Birds 150th NRL game celebrations.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said he thought it was a good contest.
"We expected that with the derby and the rivalry. Irrespective of the ladder position, they're just tough, hard games and I thought it was.
"Right before half time we got rocked a little so we had to readjust, but I thought it was a really good game and a good win for us."
They now go to Melbourne to meet the Storm for a top-of-the-table clash.
