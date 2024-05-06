St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Council get more time for say on water monitoring costs

JG
By Jim Gainsford
May 6 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The program monitors seven swimming sites in Bayside and three at Georges River including Oatley Baths. Picture: John Veage
The program monitors seven swimming sites in Bayside and three at Georges River including Oatley Baths. Picture: John Veage

The NSW Government is giving Georges River, Bayside and Sutherland Shire Councils an additional 12 months' consultation before the implementation of the Universal Beachwatch Partnership Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.