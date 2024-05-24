School's new Indigenous place of reflection

A recently finished Indigenous project has come to fruition at Georges River College Hurstville, with the opening of a Yarning Circle.
Yarning involves respectful active listening and learning to create an ongoing culture of reflection. It symbolises an understanding of place, and draws on support from Indigenous elders in the community.
Part of the initiative was funded by a federal government grant. Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney, was at the school ceremony on May 24.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.