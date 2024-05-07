Enjoy the Yowie Bay life

4 beds | 2.5 baths | 3 cars
This beautiful family retreat has been recently renovated. It has a magnificent north-facing yard and occupies about 897 square meters.
The custom-crafted layout, originally designed by locally renowned interior designer - Toni Ford, is characterised by its distinctive split-level design and spacious entrance.
Indulge in the relaxing Yowie Bay lifestyle with easy access to a boat ramp, waterways, public school, transport and shopping.
The north-facing yard has year-round sun. Palms line the fences creating privacy and a resort feel.
The stunning open-plan living area and kitchen flow effortlessly to the enormous covered outdoor entertainer's deck. This deck is a perfect place to relax with a clear view of the grassed yard and sparkling in-ground swimming pool.
Moving inside, the newly renovated open-plan kitchen with a walk-in pantry offers stone bench tops, a Miele gas cooktop and quality Miele appliances throughout.
Heated flooring in the living areas and the bathrooms are perfect as we enter the cooler months. Ducted air conditioning throughout the home ensures comfort all year round.
The media room has been newly refurbished with textured wood panelling and sleek cabinetry.
Three generous bedrooms, all with robes and high ceilings, are situated on the ground level. The luxury continues upstairs with a secluded main retreat that boasts an ensuite, walk-in robe, and separate sitting room or office.
The huge internal access double garage contains a mezzanine storage system and wine cellar.
