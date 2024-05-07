Jason Stevens bought this house for $1.22m - it's expected to sell for $8m

An old house on the Esplanade at Cronulla is on the market and is expected to sell for about $8 million.
The house at 74 The Esplanade has been owned for the last 25 years by former Sharks and Dragons rugby league star Jason Stevens and his wife Beck.
Blake Spooner, lead agent for Matt Blak Property, said the agency had received hundreds of inquiries, most from local prospective buyers, since the house was listed less than a week ago.
Mr Spooner said the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house was expected to sell for "somewhere around $8 million".
Stevens purchased the property in May 1999 for $1.22 million and it became a family home for the couple and their son Presley. It has been rented for part of the time.
Mr Spooner said the purchaser would either renovate or build a dream home.
"It's one of the very very few north aspect properties on the Esplanade and has got by far the best view," he said.
"The frontage is 21 metres - almost double most of the properties along that section - and you look straight up towards Blackwoods Beach. Greenhills and Kurnell, and then south towards Jibbon.
"It's a perfect distance away from Cronulla but still a short walk."
Mr Spooner said Jason and Beck Stevens "want to stay local but feel its time for someone else to enjoy it".
The property is offered for sale by Private Negotiation offer, closing date May 31.
