Festival performer wins Best Actor award

Rising theatrical actor Brea Macey of Hurstville Grove has won the coveted Best Actor award in the Short + Sweet Sydney 2024 festival.
The festival, which is in its 21st year, is a joint initiative with NSW TAFE.
Brea received the award for her role in the production A Thing of Hope, a solo piece that was self-directed and performed by the actor. Brea, a 2023 graduate of Actors Centre Australia, performed a monologue that explored the hopes and fears of a young neuro-diverse woman. The play also won six awards in the festival including Best Script.
The St George actor has received seven awards in her first six months of entering the industry. Her work includes a new Australian feature From All Sides, an inter-state toured cabaret Noel and Gertie, Down and Dirty, which was also a recipient of the Adelaide Fringe Critics Circle Award 2024. She is performing in a new cabaret Two Truths And A Lie.
This year's finalists were selected by industry judges and audience votes. People's Choice winner was actor Henry Twomey of Hurstville for Three Sides to Every Story, who was cast in the coming-of-age play about three teenagers at a house party, where they navigate the challenges of adolescence, identity and self-image.
