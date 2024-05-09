Treatment milestone for brave Tom

It's been a long and difficult road but it's the end of a gruelling treatment stint for Tom Wyse, 8, who is battling aggressive cancer.
The schoolboy from Miranda was thrilled to have finished his final treatment this year, after being diagnosed with a rare sarcoma.
Following several scans and assessments, his 54-week treatment plan is complete.
Although Tom's tumour remains inoperable, it has significantly reduced in size and has been deemed clinically inactive.
He happily rang the 'treatment milestone bell' as part of his achievement. Tom will now be monitored via six-week X-rays and three-monthly scans.
"Since completing treatment, Tom has returned to school full-time and resumed all his previous activities with enthusiasm," his mother Mel said.
"He even surprised us by speaking at his school's Anzac Day service, participating in cross country and returning to both soccer, and jiujitsu. After being unable to swim during treatment, he happily returned to the ocean. Tom is relishing the opportunity to see his friends regularly again and is eagerly anticipating his 9th birthday in a few weeks. For the most part, he is happy and thriving, actively reclaiming his life."
The Wyse family is also supporting Starlight Children's Foundation, which hopes to raise one million dollars by the end of June to help make hospital a happy place for seriously ill children and their families.
The fundraising appeal, which launches on May 21, will help support more than 26,000 sick kids across Australia, so they can access Starlight's vital hospital programs including Captain Starlight, the Starlight Express Rooms, and the new interactive digital platform Planet Starlight.
As part of the programs, Starlight partners with healthcare professionals to transform the hospital experience for children to help them thrive, and bring kids and their families together to enjoy social connections and a sense of belonging within hospital.
