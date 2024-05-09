St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Treatment milestone for brave Tom

By Eva Kolimar
May 9 2024 - 1:00pm
Tom Wyse of Miranda was diagnosed with a rare sarcoma. He has now completed his treatment. Picture supplied
Tom Wyse of Miranda was diagnosed with a rare sarcoma. He has now completed his treatment. Picture supplied

It's been a long and difficult road but it's the end of a gruelling treatment stint for Tom Wyse, 8, who is battling aggressive cancer.

