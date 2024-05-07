St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
High school students put best foot forward to beat cancer, with Bosco leading the way

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
May 8 2024 - 8:45am
Students from St John Bosco College in Relay for Life. Picture Facebook
Sutherland Shire high school students and staff have collectively raised nearly $60,000 for cancer research, prevention and support services through last weekend's Sutherland Shire Relay for Life.

