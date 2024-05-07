High school students put best foot forward to beat cancer, with Bosco leading the way

Sutherland Shire high school students and staff have collectively raised nearly $60,000 for cancer research, prevention and support services through last weekend's Sutherland Shire Relay for Life.
The 24-hour event, organised completely by volunteers, has so far raised $325,243 for Cancer Council NSW.
St John Bosco College, Engadine was the top fund-raiser among the 106 participating teams for the fourth year in a row, with $29,587.
The sum went well beyond the $18,000 raised last year, which was considered an outstanding effort.
The efforts of other schools, with amounts still to be finalised, include: Caringbah High School, $8669; Cronulla High School, $8074; Aquinas Catholic College Menai $6615; St Aloysius (De La Salle) College Cronulla, $6352.
The Pink Sisterhood was second on the leader board for all teams, raising more than $14,000, followed by Total Condition Fitness ($12,000+), Can Exercise / Fightback / Peak Health (nearly $12,000) and Vision PT Gymea (nearly $12,000).
