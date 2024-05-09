'The Wild One' lives on: Vicki O'Keefe show coming to the Pavilion

Vicky O'Keefe will help to keep the music of her father, "The Wild One", alive when she brings her show to The Pavilion Sutherland on Friday May 24.
The Johnny O'Keefe Story "celebrates the music and relives the memories of her life with her father", The Pavilion says on its website.
O'Keefe will present many of Johnny's hits, including Shout, Move Baby Move, She Wears My Ring, She's My Baby, and Mockingbird.
She will also perform a duet, with her father on the big screen, singing I'm Counting On You .
In addition, O'Keefe will perform her own original songs, including Little Girl and Keep The Candle Burning.
A presentation of family's images and stories will be a feature of the show.
Tickets: thepavilionarts.au or call 02 9063 2007
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.