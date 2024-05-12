Jarvis just falls short in Sydney

Unfortunately Cronulla's 19yr old surfing prodigy Jarvis Earle didn't make the most of the ideal conditions on Day 1 of the GWM Sydney Surf Pro presented by Bonsoy Challenger Series contest at North Narrabeen- just missing out in his first round heat.
Earle started slowly before taking to the air and landing the highest wave score but struggled to get a solid back up wave under the priority system missing out to Brazilian Rafael Teixeira and Hawaiian Robert Grilho.
At Stop No. 2 of the 2024 World Surf League Challenger Series Earle was ranked 17th after a good start at the Gold Coast contest last week-at seasons end the top ten men and top five women will qualify for the World Tour.
There are six qualifying contests and surfers will next travel to South Africa, Europe, the USA and Brazil.
Earle is the 2023 World Junior Champion and is amongst the top talent coming out of Australia.
He's known for his innovative style, progressive air game and an infectious smile.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.