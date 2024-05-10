St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Photos | Woronora legend honoured with naming of reserve

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
May 10 2024 - 6:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A council reserve at Woronora has been named in honour of Norm Dixon, who lived in the valley for 84 years and fought many battles to preserve the natural environment.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.