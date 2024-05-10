Photos | Woronora legend honoured with naming of reserve

A council reserve at Woronora has been named in honour of Norm Dixon, who lived in the valley for 84 years and fought many battles to preserve the natural environment.
Mr Dixon died on May 11, 2021, aged 90. He had lived in Woronora from the age of six.
Family members, friends and other residents joined with Sutherland Shire councillors and staff for the formal naming, with the unveiling of interpretative signage, of Norm Dixon Reserve on Friday.
The council acknowledged Mr Dixon's "incredible life spent passionately fighting for the best interests of the Woronora community".
"When it comes to people who have left a lasting legacy on their local community, there are few who measure up to the incredible impact of Norm Dixon," mayor Carmelo Pesce said.
"Norm, together with his wife Betty, had an unwavering passion for this area and for fighting to ensure that this stunning slice of Sutherland Shire was protected for future generations to enjoy.
"In addition to his proud advocacy to preserve the local environment, Norm was passionate about giving back to the Woronora community through his keen involvement in a host of local service organisations, including serving as a member of Woronora Life Saving and River Patrol Club for an astonishing 83 years.
"Norm also served as a volunteer in the Woronora Bush Fire Brigade and was involved in Bushcare at Forbes Creek and Crescent Creek, serving as one of the foremost organisers for many of those years.
"There are so many people in the Sutherland Shire who give so generously of their time and expertise, volunteering to help make our community a better place, but you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who could boast such a storied record of community advocacy and service as Norm Dixon."
Norm's daughter Clare Carroll highlighted the efforts of her parents in advocating to preserve the land nestled in the centre of The Crescent, which now bears Norm's name.
"Dad lived opposite this reserve from the age of eight, and was instrumental in fighting to preserve this green space, opposing plans to extend a fire trail through what is now the reserve," Ms Carroll said.
"Our family are incredibly proud that the legacy of both our parents has been recognised in this way, and to be able to bring our family together for this event almost exactly three years after Dad's passing seems particularly fitting."
