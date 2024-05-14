Trees for Mum creates a greener Bayside

Bayside families turned out to plant over 70 trees for a Mother's Day event that is also creating a greener future for Bayside.
Trees for Mum gives residents the opportunity to celebrate their mum, or a mother they would like to recognise by planting a native tree on Mother's Day.
It has grown into a popular event that brings families together to remember and celebrate their mothers while planting a living memorial that helps increase Bayside's green canopy.
This year 70 shade trees were planted along with 22 flowering shrubs that will provide habitat for small native birds.
All the trees and shrubs were supplied by the Bayside Garden Centre, a joint venture between Bayside Council and the Intellectual Disability Foundation of St George.
The Bayside Garden Centre is open to the public and has approximately 80,000 plants available for sale ranging from annuals to advanced trees, and including a wide variety of species, such as Murraya, Buxus, Camellia, Gardenia, Grevillea and many more.
Bayside Mayor, Bill Saravinovski thanked everyone who planted a tree for Mother's Day.
"This is a wonderful way to honour our mother's and help ensure a greener future for Bayside," he said.
