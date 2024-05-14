St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Trees for Mum creates a greener Bayside

Updated May 14 2024 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bayside families turned out to plant over 70 trees for a Mother's Day event that is also creating a greener future for Bayside.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.