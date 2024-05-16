Treat for families, classical movie lovers: Australian Chamber Orchestra debuts at Pavilion

The Australian Chamber Orchestra will debut at The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland on Friday May 18.
Two iconic works ideal, catering for both families and classical-music lovers, will be presented.
For the first performance, the ACO will bring beloved children's book How to Catch a Star to life in a stunning new adaptation by Sandra Eldridge, where storytelling and exquisite live music combine to create an enchanting experience for the whole family.
Following this, ACO Collective (the company's critically acclaimed string ensemble that pairs the core musicians of the ACO with Australia's most talented young professional musicians) will present Ralph Vaughan Williams' iconic piece, The Lark Ascending, directed by ACO Principal Violin Helena Rathbone who will be performing as soloist on a precious 1732 Stradivarius violin.
"The Pavilion and the ACO are excited to partner together to present these two performances to the Sutherland Shire community, as well as showcase a world premiere commission by award-winning Australian composer Anne Cawrse, entitled Falling Upward," a statement said.
"These two performances solidify The Pavilion's commitment to ensuring the local community can access world-class entertainment on their doorstep."
Executive Director Mike Harris said, "The Australian Chamber Orchestra is renowned for their exquisite and dynamic sound and programming, which looks to coalesce the old with the new, re-inventing older works for a new generation, and celebrating new commissions by up-and-coming musicians.
"Their symphonic creativity is a delightful addition to The Pavilion.
"Productions like How to Catch a Star cater to families, offering the perfect introduction to the orchestra for the little ones. Meanwhile, renowned works like The Lark Ascending captivate classical music enthusiasts.
"We look forward to showcasing these two pieces on May 18 and hope to ignite a lasting appreciation for the ACO in Sutherland."
