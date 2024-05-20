Dragons tie up Jaydn Su'A

The St George Illawarra Dragons have locked away Jaydn Su'A on an extended contract freeing the club to now turn to a trio of other stars who have been in a contractual freeze.
The new deal will keep Su'A in the Red V until at least the end of the 2026 season.
Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan welcomed the 26-year-old's new deal.
"Jaydn's performances this year have shown how important he is to this club and how determined he is to perform for the Dragons.
"He is just coming in to his best football and we see him as a vital part of our forward pack over the coming years."
Su'A has so far played 40 games in the Red V with 13 tries, with 123 total NRL appearances as well as eight caps for Samoa.
The Dragons have 13 players off-contract at the end of the 2024 season and are said to have around $2 million in salary cap space for 2025.
With Lomax leaving Flanagan is also desperate to add talent to his roster, having missed out on some big signings.
