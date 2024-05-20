NSW Women show the way

The Westpac NSW Sky Blues put on a solid display to secure a 22-12 victory over the Queensland Maroons in Game One of the 2024 Ampol Women's State of Origin series.
Playing in front of a record attendance of 25,492, NSW didn't let the cauldron-like atmosphere get the better of them in what was the first Women's Origin clash at Suncorp Stadium, scoring two quick tries to lead 12-0 after 10 minutes.
The Cronulla Sharks NRLW team had Emma Tonegato, Tiana Penitani and Ellie Johnston in the 20 women squad- with Gold Coast tearaway Jaime Chapman having significant Shire support.
Eight NRLW clubs are represented with the Sydney Roosters having the most with six players.
Sky Blues prop Millie Boyle said they knew it was going to be big and the crowd came out in force.
"Credit to Queensland - they gave it everything - but we just really wanted that one," she said
"We knew we had to get the job done up here, and the girls really fought hard to come together and get that win."
Cronulla Skipper Penitani said the three games means its now a legitimate series.
"The emphasis in our NSW team is connection - and it shows in the way we play."
The Sky Blues made the most of their attacking chances with Sharks fullback Emma Tonegato scoring and winger Jaime Chapman bursting through two defenders for the Sky Blues' second try.
The NSW side will now head to McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday June 6, with the chance to claim a series win on home soil.
