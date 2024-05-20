St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

NSW Women show the way

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated May 20 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Sky Blues made the most of their attack with Sharks fullback Emma Tonegato scoring beside the uprights. Picture NRL Images/Trouville
The Sky Blues made the most of their attack with Sharks fullback Emma Tonegato scoring beside the uprights. Picture NRL Images/Trouville

The Westpac NSW Sky Blues put on a solid display to secure a 22-12 victory over the Queensland Maroons in Game One of the 2024 Ampol Women's State of Origin series.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.