Parts of Wattamolla picnic area remain out of bounds during clean-up

Parts of Wattamolla picnic area remain closed to the public while clean up and repair works are completed following this month's deluge.
Access to the beach and pontoon have been impacted and the viewing platform is temporarily closed.
A spokesperson for National Parks and Wildlife Service said visitors should be cautious when swimming in the lagoon following significant erosion and sand movement, which has given way to potential hazards submerged underwater.
"Visitors are reminded that they should not jump from the top of the waterfall into the lagoon, as this has resulted in injuries and fatalities in the past. It is unclear if other submerged hazards may be present," the spokesperson said.
"North Era campground remains closed due to recent conditions, while flood debris is still visible at several sites in Audley as clean up works continue.
"Bonnie Vale campground and picnic area are open, however some sites are still impacted by the wet conditions.
"Staff are undertaking inspections on tracks and trails throughout the Royal National Park, Heathcote National Park and Garawarra State Conservation Area; however, members of the public should exercise caution when visiting as surfaces may be unstable and erosion of tracks and trails is possible in most areas."
Visitors can check for the latest information and safety advice on the NPWS alerts webpage
