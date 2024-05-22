Upgraded Hurstville Memorial Square praised by RSL

The restored Hurstville Memorial Square and has been praised by local RSL Sub-branches.
The upgrade of Hurstville Memorial Square was recently completed, creating a revitalised space for the community to honour those who have given their lives in defence of Australia's freedoms.
South Hurstville RSL Sub-branch Secretary, Gordon Blair said the South Hurstville RSL Sub-branch is pleased with the results of the renovation to the War Memorial grounds.
"The monument deserves the highest respect from all in our local community, and the combined efforts of all levels of Government involved, have maintained the original sense of pride, when the monument was first unveiled in 1922." Mr Blair said.
Penshurst RSL Sub-branch Presoident, John Hoban said the veterans community in St George was incredibly grateful to Oatley MP Mark Coure and the former NSW Government for providing funding to preserve the monument at Hurstville.
"This monument first erected to commemorate all those who served and lost their lives in war now stands proudly in its rightful place at the centre of Hurstville." Mr Hoban said
Georges River Council received the $4.75 million through the NSW Department of Planning and Environment's Public Spaces Legacy Program, announced by former Minister for Planning, Anthony Roberts and Mr Coure in 2022.
Mr Coure, Shadow Minister for Veterans, Robyn Preston, along with Mr Blair and Mr Hoban recently visited the upgraded site.
"The former NSW Government was proud to provide $4.75 million to upgrade the bustling heart of Hurstville and revitalise the War Memorial of our fallen heroes." Mr Coure said.
"The upgrade to Hurstville Memorial Square is a big win for the community as we have seen new tree plantings and garden beds installed, alongside more shade sails, seating, and revamped tiling, making the entire area more liveable and resilient."
Ms Preston said it is fitting that this memorial has been upgraded to honour of Defence personnel.
"The community now have a proud place of remembrance to pay response to those who fought and died for our freedom and to recognise our veterans and serving members," she said.
Mr Coure also encouraged community organisations to apply for the next round of funding to help conserve, restore and protect local War Memorials.
Local RSL sub-branches, memorial trusts, veteran groups and local councils can apply to receive funding for community war memorials listed on the NSW War Memorials Register.
"War memorials continue to serve as significant local sites, where local residents can come together to pay tribute to the brave servicemen and women who made tremendous sacrifices to protect our country," Mr Coure said.
"I know that war memorials play an integral role in educating the next generation of young Australians, reinforcing the importance of mateship, sacrifice and paying respect to Australia's Defence Force personnel."
Applications for the next round of the Community War Memorials Fund opened on ANZAC Day 2024 and will close on 24 July 2024 at 11pm.
The online application form for Round 1 2024/25 of the Community War Memorials
Fund is available at https://veteransnsw.smartygrants.com.au
