Warm up at the Winter Wool Fair

May 24 2024 - 2:46pm
Jane Sherborne-Higgins is a Felter with flair and works with colour, and texture to produce wall hangings, sculptural pieces, clothing and bags. Picture Chris Lane
When its time for woolen jumpers its also time for the annual Sutherland Shire Spinners and Weavers big event, the Winter Wool Fair, held once again at the Uniting Church Hall, on the corner of Merton and Flora Streets Sutherland on Friday May 31-Saturday June 1.

