Warm up at the Winter Wool Fair

When its time for woolen jumpers its also time for the annual Sutherland Shire Spinners and Weavers big event, the Winter Wool Fair, held once again at the Uniting Church Hall, on the corner of Merton and Flora Streets Sutherland on Friday May 31-Saturday June 1.
The Winter Wool Fair is a much-anticipated annual event, drawing people from all over Sydney, Illawarra and the Southern Highlands. Each year it features a surprise exhibition of members' work on a theme.
This year's challenge is sure to warm the cockles of your heart.
Admission is free and doors open 9:00am to 4:30pm, both days - morning teas and light refreshments can be purchased while you visit, spend time to chat with the members who are keen to share their love of spinning, weaving, knitting, crochet, felting and more.
There will also be traders selling a variety of fibre, fleece, books and yarn related products.
Spinners and Weavers Club member Jane Sherborne-Higgins is a Felter with flair.
Felt is a textile that is produced by matting, condensing, and pressing fibers together and it is great for decorative goods, arts and crafts and soft furnishing.
Jane works with colour, and texture to produce wall hangings, sculptural pieces and useful items like clothing and bags- some of her work will be on display.
The club meets 10- 2pm every Tuesday at the Como School of Arts .
