Information sessions on Riverine Park masterplan

Bayside Council has drafted a 10-year Masterplan for Riverine Park and is currently seeking community feedback.
The draft masterplan will guide the reactivation of Riverine Park and its periphery open space transforming formerly neglected spaces into activated environments.
It will improve views to better connect the open space to the Cooks River foreshore and increase usage and upgrade sporting and recreation facilities to meet the needs of the growing community.
Key design considerations of the draft masterplan include: separation of pedestrian and vehicle circulation to create a safe environment;
Formalising the trail along the Cooks River foreshore to create an active transport link that connects Cooks Cover (future Pemulwuy Park) and Wolli Creek;
A pedestrian bridge over Muddy Creek to connect Kyeemagh and Botany Bay foreshore;
Upgrade of existing playground and expand the activity zone to include outdoor fitness area and basketball court;
Improvement works to Landing Lights Wetlands;
New walking trails, boardwalks and view platforms;
Sporting partners to refurbish existing amenities blocks;
Creating a looking for plane spotting.
Last August, Bayside Council gave notice of its intention to grant a licence for a period of 21 years to Arncliffe Aurora Football of the use of part of Riverine Park for the purpose of:
To help inform the community on the proposed masterplan, Bayside Council is holding two onsite information sessions, which will be held near the Riverine Park Playground
Session 1: Tuesday 28 May, 3-5pm.
Session 2: Saturday 1 June, 10am-12noon.
No registration is required.
Feedback closes June 10.
Following this the masterplan will be refined based on the feedback from community engagement before the final version is endorsed by the council..
Find out more and submit feedback
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.