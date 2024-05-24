Urgent call for blood donations to boost supplies

The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is urging people to give the gift of life.
It is promoting its winter appeal campaign, amid the low supplies of blood and plasma needed for donation.
The Shire Blood Donor Centre at Miranda is in need of 360 more blood donations in the next two weeks, to help meet patient needs.
"Winter is fast approaching, and our blood and plasma inventory is already feeling the impact of the seasonal drop in donations," Candy McMaster from the centre said.
Most blood types have dropped to critical levels. Without a significant boost in people donating, Lifeblood says its supplies will soon be at their lowest level this year.
While some stock is also held in hospitals, Lifeblood says it needs 1200 people donating every day to meet the needs of patients.
Blood and plasma are required to treat a number of life-threatening conditions and their use continues to grow each year.
Lifeblood Executive Director of Donor Experience, Cath Stone has urged both new donors and those who haven't donated for some time to donate now. "We have empty chairs across our network every single day," she said. "Almost 4000 bags of blood are needed by hospitals every day across Australia to help patients in times of trauma, major surgery, cancer treatment, pregnancy and for a range of other medical conditions," Ms Stone said.
One donation could save up to three lives.
"Fewer than three per cent of the population donate blood regularly, yet more than 58 per cent are eligible to donate. That means there are about 10 million more people who could donate, but don't," she said.
Ms Stone also encouraged people not to rule themselves out, as many potential donors incorrectly believe they are ineligible.
"If you're unsure, you can jump on the Lifeblood website and take the eligibility quiz," she said.
To book a blood donation download the DonateBlood app, online or call 13 14 95.
