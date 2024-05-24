Sutherland Shire real estate agent's top ranking

A Sutherland Shire real estate agent has been named as the top female agent for 2024, ranked by Real Estate Business (REB).
Suzanne Hibberd, the Director and licensee of Abode Property Agents also placed fifth in the top 50 agents across Australia.
Now in its ninth year, the ranking celebrates women in residential real estate who have achieved strong sales numbers and set the benchmark for excellence across Australia, while highlighting how they have capitalised on opportunities to grow in their agencies.
The agents required 33 days on average to sell a property in 2023, while the top 10 agents sold their properties in 31.2 days.
Suzanne climbed four positions from last year and sold 140 properties for a total value of $377.7 million in 2023.
Suzanne has more than 30 years of sales and marketing experience in residential property, development site acquisition, and completed developments in the shire and St George. She holds several price records in those areas.
Before founding Abode, she was a trainer with the Real Estate Institute of NSW, trainer of the Diploma of Property course at NSW TAFE Gymea, sales manager at Kogarah and a director of another agency in the shire.
Suzanne's expertise includes proficiency in knowledge of council zoning and local environmental planning issues, with developers often seeking her counsel on location, viable architectural designs, the state of the market, and pricing off the plan and completed projects.
This is not her first award. She has been previously listed in the REB rankings since 2018.
REB editor Grace Ormsby said it was an incredible year for Australia's top female agents. "This year's Top 50 Women ranking showcases the agents spearheading excellence within the real estate profession," she said. "Despite a tough property market nationwide, these agents have clearly excelled in client relationships, marketing, and commitment to their craft."
