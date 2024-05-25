Frank Cridland envisioned the Esplanade 100 years ago - it's time to recognise him

One hundred years ago, Frank Cridland, a Sutherland Shire resident and businessman, set out his vision for a public walkway around the Cronulla peninsula.
Now, moves are being made to recognise his efforts to celebrate the area and preserve its history, both Indigenous and after European settlement.
Mr Cridland published a book The Story of Port Hacking Cronulla and Sutherland in 1924, which told of the early settlement of the area and his observations of evidence of long Aboriginal occupation.
His vision for the walkway was partly achieved by construction of the Esplanade along the eastern shore.
An extension via a Cliff Top Walk through Hungry Point Reserve to Darook Park was to have been completed this year, but in 2023 the state government modified and delayed the plans.
Before it was dissolved, the Hungry Point Reserve Land Manager (Trust) decided Mr Cridland's vision should be acknowledged in signage on the Cliff Top Walk.
Paul Kelly, a past Treasurer and Board member of the Trust, and former Deputy Surveyor General of NSW, is keen to see that still happens.
In a presentation to the Trust, Mr Kelly wrote, "Mr Cridland was an advocate for preservation of Aboriginal culture in the area, including rock art in Darook Park, which has now disappeared. He noted the shell middens in the area as evidence for extensive Aboriginal occupation.
"His interest and support for preserving the history of the area was widely recognised and appreciated. In 1948, he wrote to Sutherland Shire Council for permission to erect, at his own expanse, and present to the Shire a memorial to commemorate the names of George Bass and Matthew Flinders and the 'Boy Martin' and their discovery on 30th March, 1795 and naming of Port Hacking. This was supported by The Royal Australian Historical Society and approved by the Council.
"It was erected at Bass and Flinders Point without ceremony or publicity, as requested by Cridland, and known only to a few persons.
"In 1950, The Propeller newspaper maintained that the public should know of this generous act by such a worthy citizen and now, at the base of the obelisk, are the words: 'Erected by Frank Cridland, CBE (RAHS), 1949.'
"He updated his book and its second edition was published in 1950. Frank Cridland passed away in 1954 at Cronulla."
