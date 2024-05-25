Frank Cridland envisioned the Esplanade 100 years ago - it's time to recognise him

"His interest and support for preserving the history of the area was widely recognised and appreciated. In 1948, he wrote to Sutherland Shire Council for permission to erect, at his own expanse, and present to the Shire a memorial to commemorate the names of George Bass and Matthew Flinders and the 'Boy Martin' and their discovery on 30th March, 1795 and naming of Port Hacking. This was supported by The Royal Australian Historical Society and approved by the Council.

