Frank Cridland envisioned the Esplanade 100 years ago - it's time to recognise him

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 26 2024 - 8:03am, first published 7:19am
Paul Kelly at the Bass and Flinders monument, which was paid for by Frank Cridland. Picture by Chris Lane
One hundred years ago, Frank Cridland, a Sutherland Shire resident and businessman, set out his vision for a public walkway around the Cronulla peninsula.

