Volunteers are the fabric of St George

Member for Barton, Linda Burney has praised the wonderful work volunteers put into making their local community a better place.
Ms Burney was hosting a Morning Tea and Award Ceremony at the Kogarah Storehouse on May 24 to to thank local volunteers during National Volunteers Week.
"This is an opportunity for me to thank and acknowledge the wonderful work volunteers put into making their local community a better place.
"Volunteerism is a really important part of who we are in the Barton electorate and in St George," Ms Burney said.
"People volunteer for a lot of reasons and all of them are about hope and giving back to humanity and that's a very special thing. You are part of the fabric of this part of the world."
Ms Burney also announced that 18 organisations were receiving a total of $65,225 in the 2023-2024 Volunteer Grants round from the Department of Social Services.
Nearly 100 volunteers from the Barton electorate were each presented with an award recognising their service to the community.
The late Michael Shiel, a volunteer at Gift of Bread, was honoured with a posthumous award, presented to his mother Patricia. Gift of Bread rescues surplus bread from bakeries to donate to local charities and social services.
"Volunteers are the lifeblood of our community," Ms Burney said.
"They clean up our local environment, train our kids in sports clubs, welcome new migrants, and look after us when times are tough.
"Volunteers tirelessly give up their free time, often with little acknowledgement or reward.
"The least we can do to say "thank you" is recognise their hard work to make this a better place.
"The Volunteer Grants are another way to give back. The Government wants volunteers to know that we are backing them, and will continue to support their work in assisting our community."
Russell Foxe said that in his role as Chairman of the Kogarah Storehouse he has seen the amazing results volunteers achieve.
"What is the motivation of volunteers?" he said.
"Working as a team there is a feeling of camaraderie. To give a Biblical quotation, 'It is far better to give than to receive.'
"In other words we get far more back in volunteering."
