Jenny Ware, a Gymea Bay resident and lawyer, has been chosen and endorsed as the Liberal candidate for Hughes in a move that is likely to appease some of the branch members who were outraged by the cancellation of a local preselection ballot. Ms Ware, a member of the Moderates faction, was chosen ahead of front-runner, Holsworthy MP Melanie Gibbons and former Young Liberals president and Manly resident Alex Dore, who did not nominate, but was being strongly supported within the party. Ms Ware is among Liberal candidates imposed in nine seats after the party's federal executive intervened last weekend and cancelled preselection ballots by local branch members. Five are female candidates. They were chosen and endorsed by a committee comprising Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Premier Dominic Perrottet and former federal Liberal Party president Chris McDiven. President of the party's Hughes Federal Electorate Conference John Riad emailed state executive members on Thursday, describing the decision to cancel the preselection ballot set down for that day as "morally bankrupt". RELATED Liberal Party members in Hughes outraged over preselection cancellation Court action to stop the candidates being imposed in the nine seats is ongoing. Ms Ware's supporters include Attorney-General Mark Speakman, Heathcote MP Lee Evans and Minister for Multiculturalism and MP for Oatley, Mark Coure. She was also endorsed by Danna Vale, who held Hughes for the Liberal Party from 1996 to 2010. Ms Ware was a long time Liberal Party member before dropping out and rejoining in 2021. A lawyer specialised in planning, environmental, litigation and government law, Ms Ware is at present the director, legal services and general counsel at Georges River Council. Ms Ware grew up in Cronulla and has lived at Gymea Bay for the last 20 years. She is married with twin teenage sons. Ms Ware is a past board member of the Sylvanvale Foundation and past president of Gymea Community Preschool and Gymea Bay P&C. She is still actively involved in softball as a player and committee member.

