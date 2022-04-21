community, kurnell spill 2022, ampol 2022, uts, university of technology, dr megan murray

An expert in environmental biology and contaminants has backed Kurnell residents who have health concerns about a recent oil spill. Dr Megan Murray, a lecturer at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), said the wastewater overflow at the treatment plant on April 7 could cause "problems for years". About 700 litres of hydrocarbon residue largely containing diesel materials was discharged. Residents reported overwhelming fumes that caused headaches, coughing and itchy eyes. Michelle Myers, who lives on Bridges Street, evacuated with her two children. She needed to use eye drops to "flush out" her burning eyes. "My symptoms went away when I left, and they came back when I returned. We don't know what it's doing to our health long-term," she said. Another resident said her asthma had flared up. "It's usually occasional and sporadic but it has been playing up. I have had to use my reliever multiple times a day when normally it would be once or twice a month at most," she said. Dr Murray, the Associate Head of Teaching and Learning in the School of Life Sciences, says contaminated spills are "always concerning", especially when they impact communities and ecosystems. "I think residents are right to be concerned," she said. "Oily mixtures can be harmful if they're concentrated enough, or spill in ecologically sensitive areas. [They] have many toxic compounds that can trigger minor issues, like eye and skin irritation, or more serious health risks with high concentrations and long-term exposure, including immune system disfunction and cancers...all areas impacted by this spill should be thoroughly tested." Ampol says it does not believe there are human health risks from the incident. Independent testing showed benzene was not detected in any soil samples. Ampol is working with residents and businesses who have requested testing in private properties and will provide compensation where required. According to SGS, a leading global testing company, semi volatile petroleum hydrocarbons, often referred to as diesel range organics or DRO, can cause human health problems, including eye and skin irritations and respiratory difficulties. A NSW Health spokesperson is working with the EPA understand the situation and to provide advice to residents on "any potential health risks." Dr Murray says reports from WIRES about affected wildlife is also troubling. "These chemicals can build up in the sediments of aquatic habitats and cause problems for years if there's enough pollution lingering," she said. "We'll soon have a better idea of the environmental impacts of this spill, and what the ongoing risks of harm are." Dr Murray, who is investigating new and traditional oil spill remediation technologies, says wet weather conditions have not helped. "These recent rains are extraordinary. It's the wettest on-record year for Sydney rainfall and we're seeing all kinds of environmental problems as a result, including severe flooding, degraded water quality, and extensive erosion," she said. "That said, we should have confidence that storage systems for contaminated industrial waste can withstand the forces of nature. With climate change intensifying storm activity, these events will continue to impact Australian communities. Our environmental protection systems now need to be resilient as well as reliable."

University of Technology Sydney expert Dr Megan Murray says Ampol's spill at Kurnell "could cause problems for years" Eva Kolimar