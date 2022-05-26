community, lifeline, jono mosley

Jono Mosley has been the centre of attention lately. Described as a hero by many in the community, the bloke who rescued an elderly man who was missing at Heathcote wants to shine a light on another cause. Mr Mosley became an overnight celebrity this month, after he found Peter Elwin, who has dementia, in bushland. Appearing on national television this week, the remarkable story cast an appreciative eye over the guy who came to the aid of Mr Elwin, 76, after he disappeared from an aged care facility on May 13. Humbled by the experience, Mr Mosley, a civil supervisor, is taking his good deed one step further and taking on The Push-Up Challenge to raise awareness and funds of mental health. The challenge encourages participants to raise money for one of three beneficiaries, Lifeline, Movember, or Push For Better. His aim is to do 3139 push-up in June, to raise money for Lifeline. The figure 3139 represents the number of lives lost to suicide in 2020. Lifeline provides Australians experiencing emotional distress with access to 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention services via phone, text and webchat. All funds raised will go towards mental health and crisis support services, helping to break stigmas and provide hope to those struggling with their mental health, so no one is going through their darkest moments alone. Mental health awareness is a cause close to Mr Mosley's heart. "There have been some low points in my life in the past. It's not a great place to be in," he said. His goal is to raise $8000. So far he has raised more than $2825. "I started as $500 as a target and I got that within four hours so I raised the total," he said. "The Engadine and Heathcote community has been very supportive." He is fairly confident at the physical feat, and he's hoping his love of soccer, cricket, running and golf will get him over the line. "I'm fairly sporty. "I'll do the push-ups wherever I am - at home, at work," he said. "While finding Peter was a great thing for him, his family and the community, I want to focus this attention on another good cause." There to also cheer him on alongside his work colleagues, will be Mr Mosley's eight-year-old daughter. "She asked me if I was a hero because everyone was saying it at her school," he said. " I said no, I'm just dad." Lifeline Chief Executive Colin Seery said Jono's story was "truly amazing". "We are delighted that he is backing Lifeline and encouraging Australians to talk about their mental health, learn how to best support each other and recognise when they might need to put their own hand up for help," he said. "The terrific thing about the challenge is how it connects people through exercise, while empowering them with ways they can make a positive difference in other people's lives - which is what Jono is all about." "More people than ever before are reaching out to Lifeline for help, and the money Jono raises will support our services to be there for anyone, anytime, whatever the reason. " Support his mission here.

