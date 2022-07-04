St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos | 200 tonne of sand trucked in to repair North Cronulla beach washed away by latest big seas

By Photos: John Veage, Story: Murray Trembath
Updated July 4 2022 - 3:42am, first published 3:40am
Most of the 200 tonne of sand trucked in to repair North Cronulla beach after devastation on the June long weekend, has been washed away by the latest big seas.

