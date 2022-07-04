Most of the 200 tonne of sand trucked in to repair North Cronulla beach after devastation on the June long weekend, has been washed away by the latest big seas.
The main access path from the Esplanade at Peryman Square was restored on Friday, but was gone by Sunday.
The pounding waves have exposed even more of the big boulders from previous sand erosion rectification work.
There is also severe damage at other beaches, with the foreshore line of sand cliffs creeping closer to lifeguard towers.
Beaches have also been covered with thick sea foam - large blooms of offshore algae decay, which has been churned up by the surf.
On Friday, before the wild weekend weather, a Sutherland Shire Council spokesman said the council had continued to undertake beach remediation works at several locations in an attempt to provide safe pedestrian access for beachgoers ahead of the school holidays.
"These works follow recent hazardous surf conditions which have caused significant sand erosion along stretches of our Bate Bay coastline," he said.
"Council has recently deposited approximately 200 tonnes of locally sourced sand at the southern end of North Cronulla Beach in an attempt to allow safe pedestrian access to this area of beach.
"With persistent stormy conditions predicted over the coming week, Sutherland Shire Council will continue to monitor weather and tidal conditions to maximise the effectiveness of these remediation works.
"A number of beach access tracks remain closed in the interests of public safety, with beachgoers urged to use an alternate route should their usual point of entry to the beach be fenced off. Parents are further advised that children should not be permitted to play near areas of significant sand erosion."
