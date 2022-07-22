A fundraiser has been launched for a man who died after being pulled unconscious from the water at Cronulla this month.
Father-of-two, Carl Robinson, 41, died in hospital on July 15.
That morning just after 7am, emergency services were called to the beach. Lifeguards had pulled Mr Robinson onto a jet ski and members of the public together with Surf Life Savers NSW and NSW Ambulance paramedics commenced CPR.
Two 15-year-old boys, Chris and Jett, had alerted lifeguards that Mr Robinson was in trouble. They stayed with him while emergency crews tried to revive him.
Chris's mother Kyle Sargeant, said the boys were devastated and sorry they couldn't do more.
"The boys never left his side," she said. "They are very shaken and not back in the water. The hardest part was that they knew him and would say hi every morning in the water."
A long-time friend and colleague of Mr Robinson's, Liz Stevens, has launched the fundraiser on behalf of his family, including his wife Amy and two children, aged six and 13.
Liz, who owns Chiltons Antiques at Miranda, says his life ended too soon.
"I've known Carl for more than half of my life and he was a big personality - kind, compassionate and caring," she said.
"He was a good, rock solid person, very reliable and always honest.
"I've also worked with Carl on and off for 20 years. He was my engraver at the shop. Over the years he would engrave most kids sporting trophies in the area.
"He also worked locally as a real estate agent. He worked at many different real estate agencies in the shire - Payne Pacific, McGrath, Sutherland Shire Property Agents and Southern Star Property, and at Coles and Virgin.
"He was very community-minded person was involved as the Director and President of Caringbah Rotary in 2013-2016.
"He was an ex-student of Port Hacking High School, and was also a very passionate bodyboarder, well-known in those circles at Cronulla beach."
Liz kicked off the fundraiser by donating $1000. More than $8000 has been raised.
"I'd like to try raise enough money to help Amy pay for his funeral," Liz said.
"I'd like to put a call out to everyone in Sutherland Shire who knew Carl or worked with him, to help.
"Any amount anyone can spare will be greatly appreciated even if it's only a cup of coffee."
Tributes for Mr Robinson have been posted on social media. From former colleagues at Sutherland Shire Property Agents: "You will be forever missed...We have lost a beautiful soul."
"Too young, too soon...may you ride that wave forever," another friend posted on Facebook.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
