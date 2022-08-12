There was no doubt Joshua Zhi would impress with his piano-playing skills on stage but the student struck the winning chord at the 2022 Sydney Eisteddfod Kawai Junior Piano Scholarship competition.
The Hurstville teenager, 15, won the contest on August 4 at Zenith Theatre, Chatswood.
He took out the top prize against three young pianists.
The scholarship made its debut last year and since has been a success in providing professional performance opportunities to younger pianists aged 11-16.
A total of 35 junior emerging pianists have performed and competed in the past month for the chance to be selected as one of the four finalists for the final.
Judges said Joshua showcased a magnificent performance of 'C. Vine: Piano Sonata No.1, Lento,' and 'Leggiero e legato.' He won $5000.
The schoolboy from Sydney Technical High School Bexley has been in the Rising Stars program of the Sydney Conservation of Music since 2014. He has performed in many eisteddfods and international competitions including the Vienna International Music Competition and Manhattan International Music Competition, where he won first prize.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
