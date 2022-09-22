The dolphin, who spent the best part of a week in the Ramsgate beach baths before swimming off on Monday afternoon, fared a lot better than a previous visitor from the sea.
In December 1960, crowds gathered after a shark was washed inside the enclosure in big seas.
For two days, the shark eluded Rockdale Council workers, even when 20 plugs of dynamite were thrown into the water.
But, at daybreak on the following morning, the shark was spotted, and killed by a spear gun fired from a dinghy.
It was believed the shark, an 8ft (2.4 metre) bronze whaler, was swept in over the top of the enclosure at high tide.
The latest visitor was never trapped, but either couldn't find the way out through open areas of the net, or was was just happy to hang.
On Monday afternoon, divers cut a 25 metre section out of the back of the net and the dolphin decided it was time to leave.
Discussions on what would be the best approach took place between the netting contractor and representatives of marine rescue group ORRCA, National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Department of Primary Industries (Fisheries).
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
