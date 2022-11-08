Mick Maroney has pulled out of the Labor Party preselection contest for the seat of Heathcote.
The well-known high school teacher, swimming coach and former world champion triathlete confirmed the move today, declining to give reasons.
His withdrawal leaves Maryanne Stuart, the party's candidate at the last two elections, and Sutherland Shire councillor Diedree Steinwall to battle it out for the right to take on sitting Liberal Lee Evans.
Nominations close on November 14 and, if required, a ballot of local party members will occur on Saturday November 26.
Electoral boundary changes have made Heathcote a notionally Labor seat, with a 1.7 per cent margin.
Labor Party affirmative action rules made it almost certain a woman would win preselection.
Party members are strongly encouraged to support women candidates in seats that have become winnable, and head office can intervene to direct such an outcome.
Women candidates in seats that Labor does not hold receive a loading of 20 per cent on votes cast by members.
Labor has a target of 50 per cent female representation by 2025.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
