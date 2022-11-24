St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our People

Patricia Scheetz of The Sweetest Gift named as finalist in the Lyfebulb-Veloxis Innovation Challenge

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 25 2022 - 8:41am, first published 7:00am
Organ donor recipient and advocate for donation, Patricia Scheetz, supports the NSW Government's campaign to boost organ donation rates. Picture by Chris Lane

Organ donation advocate Patricia Scheetz of Bangor has received global recognition for her charity work, being named as a finalist for a global award.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

