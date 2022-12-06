The construction of Hurstville Aquatic Centre, which opened in 1995, was a major achievement during Howard Wallace's 31 years as general manager of Hurstville Council.
Mr Wallace, who passed away on November 24, described the project as "a miracle" in an interview with the Leader in 2019.
Mr Wallace said there was no money in the budget when the idea was first mooted, but councillors on both sides got behind the project and it was delivered quickly and without the council having to go into debt.
During construction in Penshurst Park, Leader photographer Steve Baccon took an historic photo from the top of National Parks and Wildlife Service offices in Hurstville.
The facility, which was later renamed Hurstville Aquatic Leisure Centre, proved to be one of the council's most popular undertakings.
In 2004, the centre was extended with the creation of the Johnny Warren Indoor Sports Centre.
Additions in 2012 included four on-deck showers, a unisex toilet for people with disabilities, a pilates room and a fully-equipped creche.
In 2018-19, the centre had more than 1.2 million visits.
The $5.2 million facility was was opened on December 1, 1995.
The miracle was that it was fully paid for without having to take out a loan and go into debt.- Howard Wallace
Admission was $3 for adults, $2.40 for school students and children under five were admitted free. A family ticket (two adults and up to three children) was $9.
Mr Wallace, who was Hurstville Council's town clerk and general manager from 1978 to 2002, said the project was suggested by council engineer Henry Wong.
"It sounded like a good idea, but it was going to cost about $5 million and there was no budget for it at that stage," he said.
"I did a report on it to the council and worked out how they could fund it.
"The miracle was that it was fully paid for without having to take out a loan and go into debt.
"There was some opposition from the community about the location.
"Some people were concerned about loss of a park area, but that was all thrashed out and I think most people were satisfied."
The Leader reported in 1995 "Hundreds of primary school students dived, jumped, flopped or - heaven forbid - bombed in a giant splash to open the $5.2 million centre".
