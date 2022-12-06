St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Hurstville Aquatic Centre constructed during Howard Wallace's time as council GM

By Murray Trembath
December 7 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The construction of Hurstville Aquatic Centre, which opened in 1995, was a major achievement during Howard Wallace's 31 years as general manager of Hurstville Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.