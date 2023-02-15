As part of a major shuffle of Catholic schools in Sutherland Shire, also comes perhaps the most obvious change - what a school will be called.
With the Sydney Catholic School's shake-up of Catholic secondary school offerings, De La Salle Senior College Cronulla will be known as St Aloysius College Cronulla.
The transformation includes the school becoming a Year 7-12 school, as opposed to a Year 11-12 school. Remaining co-educational, the first Year 7 cohort begins in 2024.
It forms part of a new education precinct alongside Our Lady of Mercy Catholic College Burraneer (Girls) and De La Salle Catholic Caringbah (Boys), which will also expand into Year 7-12 colleges from next year.
The aim is that all three schools will thrive in collaborative partnership whereby they share resources, facilities and specialist expertise that benefits students, teachers and families.
The precinct promises to offer expanded student offerings at each college, giving parents a choice of the education model which best suits their child.
The college will maintain its strong connection to the community, with the new name being taken from the local parish, St Aloysius Gonzaga, the patron saint of young students and Christian youth.
St Aloysius Principal Stephen Mahoney, said this was a watershed moment for secondary education in the area.
"The college and the precinct as a whole will give students access to a world-class, holistic education that will help them grow on a number of levels and prepare them for life beyond the classroom," he said.
"There will also be co-curricular options and partnerships with local industry and universities, helping us to create real world learning experiences for our students."
The open day is on March 14 from 3.30pm-7pm.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
