St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our Places

De La Salle Cronulla becomes St Aloysius College

EK
By Eva Kolimar
February 16 2023 - 10:00am
Instructional Leader of Creative and Performing Arts, Byron Hurst, worked with students Kelsea, Sienna and Finn to create an artwork depicting St Aloysius to celebrate the name change. Picture supplied

As part of a major shuffle of Catholic schools in Sutherland Shire, also comes perhaps the most obvious change - what a school will be called.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

