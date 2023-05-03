Wearing her signature colour yellow to accept an award at the Australian Small Business Championship Awards 2023, this teenager was shining bright on stage.
St Ursula's College Kingsgrove student Sienna Jovcevski, won her category, the junior entrepreneur award at the annual celebration of small business achievement on April 28.
Sienna, of Hurstville, is the brains and beauty behind a skincare brand launched for young girls. Using her imagination and creativity, she discovered that if you can't find something, make it yourself.
The Year 9 student founded Tweeny Skin, a natural, organic skincare product targeted at girls her age. Inspired by her beauty therapist mum, this talented teen delved into the healing powers of turmeric, milk and honey, and has built up a solid social fan following.
Sienna, a first-time award winner, said she was proud to score a win in what is referred to in small biz circles as the "Oscars of small business."
"Winning has definitely boosted my confidence as I often suffer from imposter syndrome," Sienna said. "Being so young and running a successful business in an industry full of exceptional business owners can be a bit intimidating and daunting at times, but I feel so much more confident and motivated now to just keep going and keep pushing through all the hurdles.
"We are in the process of launching our new re-brand and are launching a new product very soon with a few other exciting products in the pipelines."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news.
