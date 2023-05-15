A partnership between family support service and a popular social venture created by two mums is joining forces to better assist vulnerable women in Sutherland Shire.
The Family Co has connected with Mums of the Shire, an online community that strives to link mums to their surroundings.
The idea is to bring greater awareness of domestic violence support and resources to more women who may need to access help but are unsure where to go.
Mums of the Shire operators Alhana Friend and Mia Johnson said they recently noticed that there was a concerning increase in the number of mothers seeking advice and support for domestic violence situations.
Moved by the trend, the two mothers reached out to The Family Co's Chief Executive Ashleigh Daines to learn more about their work in the community and how they could utilise their services to provide greater visibility support.
"Domestic violence is a critical issue that affects too many families in our community," Mia said.
"We are proud to partner with The Family Co to help combat this issue and provide support and resources to those who need it most," Alhana said.
The Family Co receives an average of 200 cases of domestic violence each month.
"We are thrilled to be working with Mums of the Shire to raise awareness and provide support to those affected by domestic violence," Ms Daines said. "This partnership allows us to make more of the Sutherland Shire community aware of our services and support, and together, we can make a real difference in our community," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
