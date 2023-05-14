St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
The Family Co Jannali rewards recipients with community scholarships

By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 15 2023 - 10:48am, first published 9:00am
The Family Co Chief Executive Ashleigh Daines, with the first of the new scholarships it offered, presented to high school student Hannah Murdoch. Picture by John Veage
The Family Co has rewarded its first new scholarships that were designed to support education and career aspirations of clients and young change-makers in the community.

