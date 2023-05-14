The Family Co has rewarded its first new scholarships that were designed to support education and career aspirations of clients and young change-makers in the community.
In March this year, the family support and domestic violence support service announced the creation of two $500 scholarships - one to go to a current or former client to empower them to achieve their education or career aspirations, and another to go to a local high school student (aged 16-18 years) who demonstrates social awareness and community leadership.
Hannah Murdoch from Woolooware High School received the first Youth Leadership Award Scholarship.
Nominated by her school Student Support Leader, Hannah was described as an "incredible young woman who is highly active in her school community, volunteering for a range of causes, and has a passion for driving inclusion and belonging within the school."
"It is very rare to see in someone as young as Hannah, her commitment and bravery in living selflessly and supporting others in all she does," her nominator said.
The Family Co Chief Executive Ashleigh Daines said although there were many worthy recipients, Hannah was most deserving of the scholarship.
"Hannah exemplifies the qualities and drive we were looking for in this award recipient. We believe that the power of youth brings energy, passion and unique problem solving and we want to encourage young people to stand up in the community and actively work towards change."
A client scholarship was also rewarded but due to privacy it will not be announced publicly.
"The Family Co takes the privacy and dignity of our clients very seriously, but we have been delighted to award the client scholarship to a local woman and mother, who after facing a traumatic history, continues to look to the future with hope and optimism, and most importantly, resilience and hard work," Ms Daines said.
"She has indicated the funds will be used to contribute to her education with very clear goals of how she intends to not only provide for her children, but be a role model to them and break the generational cycle of violence.
"Every day The Family Co helps many women find their path forward out of toxic relationships, and supports them over an extended time period while they rebuild their lives. This scholarship is an extra way we can do this to help a women invest in herself, through education or career development.
"We also know when a mother is thriving the whole family succeeds, and by investing in women in this way, we are ensuring the success and sustainability of the whole family.
"While our financial support packages often cover educational essentials for children, this scholarship is the first time we're delivering targeted help in this manner."
The Family Co intends to make these scholarships annual opportunities in the community, and will be a part of their annual International Women's Day celebrations.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.