Sutherland Shire Council staff have advised "there is no sign of malicious activity" in relation to an ailing 80-year-old fig tree in Monro park.
Staff also say an independent fig specialist with a soil lab specialist will be engaged "as soon as practicable" to provide advice on the deterioration of the tree, which stands at the entrance to the park opposite the train station.
Cr Farmer said she had "grave concerns the tree is dying, and specialist care should be provided urgently".
Staff provided answers on May 29 to questions Cr Leanne Farmer placed on notice at the council meeting on May 22.
Cr Farmer provided the Q & As to the Leader.
Q: Given the recent deterioration of the Heritage Fig No 1, can you please advise when the recent recommendation from our experienced arborists for the fig tree to be assessed by an independent fig specialist with a soil lab specialist to asses both the tree above and below ground and also check the soil conditions in the garden bed and adjacent grassed area be happening?
A: Council will engage the specialists as soon as practicable, having regard for the required testing through the soil laboratory, procurement process and the availability of specialist consultants
Q: Can you advise if a plan of management from the said arborist can be initiated, including any short-term remediation recommended by our arborists while awaiting the reports?
A: It is pre-emptive for the consultant to provide advice prior to the investigation. Council has implemented a management plan that resulted in an improvement in the fig. Council's arborist will continue to monitor and adjust whilst the investigation is undertaken.
Q: Operationally, how will the directors ensure that, going forward, the direction to the developer for the Heritage protection as prescribed in the amendment to Sydney South Planning Panel Report - (Panel Reference PPSSSH-87), is an extended to the council's management of the heritage trees/park?
A: Council will contact the developer and reinforce conditions of consent that pertain to tree protection.
Q: Can you please advise how sites are picked for benches and if we do a physical check of the area first? Especially in a heritage listed park.
A: Sites for park benches are identified based on many considerations that may include as relevant, the physical location, heritage, masterplans etc.
Q: Who advised the workman on the Parc development site to move the tree protection fence on the 10th of May 2023?
A: Council could not find a record that an instruction was provided from any council staff to move the tree protection fencing. Council has inspected the tree protection fencing and is satisfied with the fencing as provided.
Q: Why was our tree protection team not employed to do this ?
A: The management of tree protection is by the developer through the approved consent conditions.
Q: Can you advise if a proper investigator can look into the demise of this tree, especially with so much conjecture happening amongst the community?
A: The Arborist investigation is the most appropriate investigation to take place in relation to the tree. There is no sign of malicious activity in relation to the tree.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
