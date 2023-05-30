St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Council staff advise 'no sign of malicious activity' with sick fig tree in Monro Park at Cronulla

Murray Trembath
May 30 2023
May 30 2023 - 10:00am
The ailing fig tree in Monro Park. Picture by John Veage
The ailing fig tree in Monro Park. Picture by John Veage

Sutherland Shire Council staff have advised "there is no sign of malicious activity" in relation to an ailing 80-year-old fig tree in Monro park.

