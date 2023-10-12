St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

St George Photographic Society's 60th anniversary exhibition showcases talent of photographers

EK
By Eva Kolimar
October 12 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kirrawee photographer Jarod O'Shannessy found a creative outlet in the art of capturing ocean scenes. This image he took on the south coast. Picture by Chris Lane.
Kirrawee photographer Jarod O'Shannessy found a creative outlet in the art of capturing ocean scenes. This image he took on the south coast. Picture by Chris Lane.

At the recent 60th anniversary of St George Photographic Society, a guest speaker had a most inspiring story to tell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.