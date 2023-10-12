The young man found his passion on an early 5am deep sea fishing experience with his family. They spotted a whale and calf. He quickly grabbing the camera and started shooting. With ideal timing, the photograph turned out astonishing. He is now the proud owner of Canon 5D MK 4 with an Aquatech REFLEX Pro Water Housing, and he ventures on his oceanic adventures, armed with an eye for details in nature's beauty.

