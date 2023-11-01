Updated
The opening of the Bay Central shopping centre at Woolooware Bay has been pushed back to the new year as a result of a "critical" subcontractor going out of business.
However, major retailers Woolworths, Dan Murphy's and Aldi will begin trading before Christmas, in a "new strategy" announced late on Thursday, two hours after the original postponement statement.
Three weeks ago, developer Novm announced the centre would open on November 22.
However, a statement today said the opening date had been "re-set" to Wednesday February 7, after construction company Parkview advised the works program was running behind.
"Parkview this week notified Novm that a critical subcontractor had gone out of business and had to be replaced, making the centre's anticipated November opening date untenable," the statement said.
Novm's chief executive Adrian Liaw said the decision would "provide the tenants and customers more certainty and ensure the best possible experience of the new centre".
"We're really disappointed - being so close to the completion and not quite being ready, the fairest thing to do is to set a new date that will definitely be achieved despite the challenges currently faced by the construction industry," he said.
Mr Liaw said Bay Central Woolooware had to contend with the same challenges faced by construction projects across the country, with the sustained pressure of material and staff shortages, a higher interest rate environment, increased costs and extraordinary weather events creating inevitable delays.
Mr Liaw said their team remained in direct contact with all tenants, including Woolworths, Aldi and Dan Murphy's, with fitouts continuing.
