Oyster Bay Public School team 'The Crazy Collaborators' win the 2023 Game Changer Challenge primary school category

EK
By Eva Kolimar
November 13 2023 - 10:00am
Eliza Stafford, Charlie Howell, Nate Macdonald, Adelyn Gould and Allegra Blyton were the primary school winners of the Game Changer Challenge 2023. Picture by Chris Lane
Oyster Bay Public School has won the primary school category of the 2023 Game Changer Challenge.

