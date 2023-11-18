State Opposition Leader Mark Speakman has defended the $78 million Kurnell and La Perouse wharves project after it was revealed there will be no regular ferry service across Botany Bay.
The Leader reported on Friday that a budget estimates hearing was told that, although the much touted restoration of a service would not be happening, cruises may take place sporadically and the costly wharves will provide "excellent fishing opportunities".
Mr Speakman, the MP for Cronulla, who was the driving force behind the project, said , The two matching wharves will be important infrastructure providing great opportunities for Indigenous enterprises, local tourism and the local community.
"They will also allow visitors to arrive by boat at Kurnell to enjoy the 67km Great Southern Walk from Kurnell to the Illawarra Escarpment State Conservation Area (including the upgraded Cape Baily Walk and via the Bundeena ferry and the Royal National Park), started by the NSW Liberals and due for completion next year.
"The NSW Liberal Government's intention was to call for expressions of interest to operate ferry services between the two wharves."
"The selection of the national park, rather than further west in the village, as the site for the Kurnell wharf reflected the assessment that the primary demand for services would be 'for visitors to the area, and by the local community, for cultural, tourism and recreational purposes'.
"The COVID pandemic saw massive increases in the cost of projects and this one unfortunately was no exception. Construction was put out to tender to get the best value for money."
